Taylor Motocross Club cancels Saturday races of planned double-header

TAYLOR, B.C. – The first day of races in the 2017 Peace Motocross Association season has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Taylor Motocross Club Vice President Dan Wuthrich says that track workers have been working hard laying down sawdust and hog fuel to try and soak up as much of the water as possible, but the heavy rains have completely soaked the dirt racing track.

“We’ve done everything we can, but Mother Nature’s not helping us out very much.” Wuthrich says that because of the heavy rain, race officials have decided to cancel the first day of races. He says that officials will look at the situation tomorrow morning before making a decision on whether the races planned for Sunday will also be cancelled.

Wuthrich added that the cancellation is disheartening as the race day in Taylor was also cancelled last year due to the weather. He says that if the entire weekend ends up being a rain-out, the Peace Motocross Association would hold the races on a scheduled make-up date, which is July 30th.

For updates on the status of Sunday’s races, visit the Taylor Motocross Club Facebook page.