Taylor hosting Mother’s Day weekend motocross double-header

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor motocross track will be the host venue for the 2017 Peace Motocross Association’s opening weekend.

The motocross track in Taylor has decided that instead of just one race, the motocross track will be hosting a double-header weekend of racing May 13th and 14th. Organisers say that the track hasn’t hosted a double-header weekend in several years, and that for the opening weekend, they anticipate close to 300 riders to compete in the event.

Unlike the two-day races in Fort Nelson, the races in Taylor will be two separate events, and unlike Chetwynd’s annual double-header, both races will be purely PMA-sanctioned races.

The races start at 9:30 a.m. on both days of the race. Racers need to be registered between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.