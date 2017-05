TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge is advising motorists that the washing of the Taylor Bridge is now going to be extended.

Crews will now be washing from Monday, May 8 to Thursday, May 11.

The bridge will continue to be single lane alternating traffic with 20 minute delays during the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

If you want to stay up to date on conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Yellowhead Road & Bridge at 1-888-883-6688.