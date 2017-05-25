Sunrise Rotary Club hosting inaugural Colour Me Rotary Run this summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John is going to be putting on the first-ever Colour Me Rotary Run in the Energetic City this summer.

Sunrise Rotary Club President Wanda Smook says that the idea to put on the event came after the club was brainstorming fundraising ideas for the Club’s Rotary Spray Park fundraiser. Smook says that several of the club’s members had been to Colour Runs in other cities in the past, and discovered that there wasn’t one here in Fort St. John.

For the 10 kilometre run, participants are encouraged to wear as much white clothing as possible, since the powdered colours will be provided on the day of. Smook says that interest in the run has been high, and that out of 500 spots available, 295 have so far registered.

Registration for the Colour Run is $30 in advance, or $35 the day of. There are also Colour Run t-shirt and bracelet packages for $15, or $20 the day of. The run itself takes place at Northern Lights College on July 23rd at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit the 1st Annual Colour Me Rotary Run’s Facebook page, or strideandglide.ca.