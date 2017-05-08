Spots still open for Rotary Mother’s Day Walk/Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With less than a week to go, there are still spots open for participants to register for this year’s Rotary Mother’s Day Walk/Run.

Daniel Holtmann with the Rotary Club of Fort St. John says that so far, there are currently close to 300 walkers and runners that have signed up for this year’s event. Holtmann says that organisers are hoping to have at least 500 participants, and can accommodate as many as 600.

The event is taking place this year on Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 14th. The race will start at Surerus Fields, and will take participants across the northeast part of the Energetic City. Registration starts that morning at 8:30, with the 10 kilometre walk/run starting at 10:00. The 5 k walk/run starts 15 minutes later, followed by the Kids 1 km Dash, with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast following the presentation of prizes.

According to Holtmann, this year’s goal is to raise $15,000 for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society. Registration costs $15 for the five kilometre walk/run, and $20 for the 10 km run before May 11th. Prices go up by $5 each after May 11th.

For more information, or to register, visit mothersdayrotaryrun.com. Anyone interested in volunteering for the Mother’s Day Walk/Run can get in touch with organisers via the event Facebook page.