Sports fields closed in Fort St. John until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the heavy rain falling across the Peace, the City of Fort St. John has closed all sports fields on city property until further notice.

Recreation Manager Kylah Bryde says that the City decided to close the sports fields because the heavy rain has made the fields incredibly soggy and slippery. She explained that users could cause damage to the fields, and so they have been closed until further notice. Bryde said that if rain continues to fall, the fields won’t likely reopen until early next week, as the fields also need to partially dry up.

Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League Secretary Becky Pruden says that all games scheduled to take place tonight have therefore been cancelled.

Bryde added that the closure only affects sports fields, and that parks themselves are not closed. She said that the closure won’t affect the Rotary Mother’s Day Run at Surerus Park, as the route only involves cement footpaths.