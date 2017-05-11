Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson region

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fort Nelson region, warning of possible heavy rain.

The weather statement reads as follows:

Rain over Williston Lake, the Peace Region, and southern sections of Fort Nelson will become heavy tonight.

A trough of low pressure stalling over the BC Peace will result in heavy rain tonight over Williston, the Peace River District and southern sections of Fort Nelson, and will continue into the weekend. Rainfall amounts are expected to be greatest over the eastern slopes and higher elevations of the Rockies.

This weather situation combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and keep away from creek and river banks.

The River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre website for updated streamflow advisories or warnings.