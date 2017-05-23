Spark Leadership Conference steps up for Fort St John Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inspired by tough was the theme for the Spark Leadership Conference this year in Fort St. John.

A total of 225 women participated in the conference from across the Peace Region. Close to 60% of attendees had never been to the conference previously.

This was the fourth year for Spark in the North Peace.

Just as other years, The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society’s Dress for Success program was the beneficiary of the conference.

Conference Chair Jennifer Moore says that giving back is crucial and very important to the Spark Conference.

“This year the Society shared that their shelves of food are nearly bare so the attendees stepped up and did their best to take some of that pressure off. Bags and bags of food, diapers, clothing and other essentials were brought on the second morning to help the less fortunate in our community. This is at the very core of Spark. The program is about a lifting the community up, learning from each other, and providing a network to lean on in times of need.”

The planning for 2018 is already underway. Spark says to mark your calendar for May 15 and 16 of 2018.