South Taylor Hill traffic could return to normal by late today after hill slipping

TAYLOR, B.C. – Caribou Road Services says that the temporary fix to repair a retaining wall that caused slipping on the South Taylor Hill is almost completed and traffic could return to normal as soon as later today.

Quality Manager with Caribou Road Services, Shelley Fulmes says that if all goes according to plan, traffic will resume to normal.

“They are actually hoping to have it open to double lane today. It is a temporary fix and more construction will be to come but we are hoping that it (the repair) will do the trick for now.”

Many people may have also been wondering why there was such a large gap between the work area and where cars were stopped. Fulmes also provided the reasoning behind it.

“The reason for that is because we can’t have loaded trucks like semi trucks, halfway up a hill. We need to stop then where they can get going again. If they have too much of an incline, they can go but slow and it slows all the traffic down and takes forever for them to get up the hill. If they can get a ‘good run’ at it, they can get up the hill considerably faster.”

She explained the other problem was that they can’t have them backed up onto the bridge.

“When it gets really heavy during the peak times, sometimes we have to stop them on the other side of the bridge to keep people from being backed up on the bridge.”

Fulmes says they adjust as conditions warrant.