Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson.

“Snow is falling over the higher terrain south of Fort Nelson today as a slow moving trough of low pressure over the region provides moisture and low freezing levels. The snow will continue through the afternoon but will change to rain tonight as warmer air invades the area and freezing levels rise. 10 to 15 cm is expected before the changeover to rain.”

The weather service is advising motorists to be prepared and adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.