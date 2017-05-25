Slo-Pitch League Icebreaker tournament happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though the season has been underway since the first half of the month, the Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League will be hosting their first tournament of the season this weekend.

League Secretary Becky Pruden says that a total of 36 teams have registered for this year’s tournament, which is taking place at Surerus Fields. There will be at least 180 games played at the ball diamonds this weekend, with teams guaranteed at least five games each.

Pruden says that though the Icebreaker tournament is usually aptly named, this year organizers are excited for a big turnout with the warm, sunny weather that is forecast for the region this weekend. The tournament games start at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the beer gardens open to those 19 years of age and older starting at 12:00 p.m.