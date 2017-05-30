Site C Project headed for Independent review

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Green and B.C. NDP parties have agreed to immediately send the Site C project for an independent review if they form the next government.

In an agreement that will see the two parties work together if they become the next government, both parties have agreed to immediately send the Site C project to the B.C. Utilities Commission. Construction will continue at this time, but the B.C. Utilities Commission will be asked on the question of economic viability and consequences to British Columbians in the context of the current supply and demand conditions prevailing in the BC market.

A timeline on when the B.C. Utilities Commission will review the project has not been released.

During the election, the B.C. Green Party said the project should be scrapped, but the B.C. NDP Party said it should be reviewed by the B.C. Utilities Commission.