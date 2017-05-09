Sex and drug offences up, other Criminal Code offences down in Fort St. John for 2016

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have released their 2016 Year End report and some areas have seen a spike in activity.

The report was prepared and presented by Inspector Mike Kurvers.

In 2015, there were 15,802 calls for service (11,948 Municipal and 3,854 Rural). That number dropped in 2016 to 13,822 (10,580 Municipal and 3,242 Rural).

Criminal Code Calls also saw a drop in 2016 compared to the previous year. In 2015 there were 5,444 calls (4,463 were Municipal and 981 were Rural). In 2016 there were 4,741 calls (3,686 Municipal and 855 Rural).

Criminal Code Offences also saw a decline. In 2015 there were:

1,323 persons related offences

2,316 property related offences

1,359 classified as ‘other’

In 2016 there were:

1,134 persons related offences

1,892 property related offences

1,236 classified as ‘other’

Also in 2015, there were the following statistics for persons (violent) crimes:

Robbery: 33

Assault of police: 7

Sex offences: 30

ACBH/Weapon/Agg: 72

Uttering threats: 162

Common assault: 341

For the same subjects, 2016 saw:

Robbery: 21

Assault of police: 10

Sex offences: 38

ACBH/Weapon/Agg: 57

Uttering threats: 91

Common assault: 266

Another major area that saw a spike in numbers was drug related offences. In 2015, the following numbers were recorded:

Cocaine possession: 24

Cocaine trafficking: 13

Cannabis possession: 87

Cannabis trafficking: 2

In 2016, the following numbers were recorded by Fort St. John RCMP:

Cocaine possession: 31

Cocaine trafficking: 23

Cannabis possession: 93

Cannabis trafficking: 2

To view the full report, visit: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/77D68DE787B34419AF7E0BC6D732EFF3-Presentation%20-%20RCMP%202016%20Year%20End%20Report.pdf.