Some sewer lines reaching capacity: City of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says that sewer lines in the city are starting to reach capacity with the heavy rainfall.

The city posted on their Facebook page the following tips/information:

Our crews are out in full force!

• If you get home from work to find water rising in your basement call 250-787-8150 and press 4 to reach our 24 hour emergency line.

• If you need sand bags there are some prepared at the public works building at 10303 Cree Rd

• Relax – it’s Friday night -tonight is NOT the night to do laundry or take a bath – let’s reduce our water use

• And that goes for flushing too – If it’s yellow let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down

The Peace Region remains under a rainfall warning with conditions not expected to dry out until Sunday. If you experience flood related issues, contact the city through the app or call 311.