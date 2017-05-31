Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Fort Nelson region this morning.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce any of the above.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and cause water to pool on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.