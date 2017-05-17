Second Grande Prairie man facing child porn charges in less than a month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A man from Grande Prairie is facing a number of child pornography charges, the second in less than a month.

The police began their investigation after the sharing of child pornography on social media was reported to the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa.

On May 10th, Grande Prairie Mounties and ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Grande Prairie.

Jason Lovely, a resident of Grande Prairie, was arrested and charged with one count each of Possession of Child Pornography and Distribute Child Pornography. Lovely is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on June 28th.

RCMP CPl. Shawn Graham said in a release that, “Due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.”

Lovely is the second man from the Swan City to face child porn charges in less than a month. On April 18th, 54 year-old Brian McCausland was arrested and charged with one count each of Possession and Distribution of child pornography. He is due to appear in court on May 29th. At this point, it is unclear if the two cases are related.