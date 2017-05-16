Rotary Mother’s Day Run sees higher turnout than last year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though not quite the record-breaking year of 2015, this year’s Rotary Mother’s Day Walk/Run more participants than last year.

Daniel Holtmann with the Rotary Club of Fort St. John says that 430 runners registered for this year’s event, which was an increase over 2016, when the run was postponed until August because of wildfires near Fort St. John.

Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton Photo by Chris Newton

The top three runners for each age group and their times are as follows:

5 KM Run

Girls 13 and under

Taylor Wiens 33:10

Carly Wiens 33:27

Lauryn Campbell 35:21

Boys 13 and under

Landon Alexander 23:25

Grayden Alexander 23:26

Evan Gardner 25:51

Girls 14-19

Jaycee Bird 28:01 Alexa Dyke 31:05 Zoe Morrison 33:55

Boys 14-19

Trenton Nauffts 40:01

Ladies 20-39

Emily Gallen 24:26 Cathy Mathis 26:18 Chrystal Jones 26:27

Men 20-39

Atish Mathur 26:37 Cory Vandal 26:46 Eric Clark 28:00

Ladies 40-54

Dawn Bird 28:04 Denise Bragg 28:06 Lana Hanston 28:25

Men 40-54

Shane Mickey 24:58 Jim Johnston 28:51 Adam Stefiuk 39:47

Ladies 55+

Rachel Fell 25:54 Debbie Whalen 36:15 Debbie Brown 38:11

Men 55+

Philip Rempel 24:09 Rick Brown 38:10 Rodney McCartney 38:11

10 KM Run

Boys 13 and under

Mason Maddigan 58:24

Boys 14-19

David Shipalesky 43:10 Alexander Fowler 46:45 Mason Neumeier 51:38

Ladies 20-39

Julianne Kucheran 43:33 Rachel Simonetta 44:56 Jen Harrison 45:18

Men 20-39

Miles Bason 38:16 Phil Phelan 42:54 Cole Maddigan 43:06

Ladies 40-54

Jill Gorsic 49:15 Travis Hayner 49:39 Laurie Cardinal 50:59

Men 40-54

Paul Dyke 52:14 Ken Bouck 54:01 Troy Roach 55:09

Ladies 55+

Liz Billings 53:59 Isabel Maddigan 1:00:27 Cindy Deigh 1:02:13

Men 55+

Dan Toews 53:21 Jim Maddigan 56:02 Gordon Gentles 58:50