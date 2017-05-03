Rotary Club raises over $5,000 in Drive Thru fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John says that its Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser was a huge success.

The Drive Thru’s fundraising chairperson Marva Kosick says that the Rotary Club raised roughly $5,200 from the 500 bagged breakfasts that they sold in the fundraiser. Kosick says that while the Rotary Club was asking for a minimum donation of $5 per bag, many donated twice that. She added that the Club also saw several big donations for just a cup of coffee after all the bagged breakfasts had sold out.

Kosick says that since the 500 bags all sold out just after 7:15 last Thursday morning, the Rotary Club is already planning an even bigger fundraiser next year, with twice as many bagged breakfasts.

The proceeds from the Drive Thru breakfast will be going to the new Fort St. John Rotary Spray Park.