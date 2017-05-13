Rainfall warning over for North and South Peace; continues in Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The heaviest rain is now over according to Environment Canada. The rainfall warnings issued for the North and South Peace have both ended, but wet weather isn’t over just yet.

The forecast calls for rain throughout the day Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday. Then we could still see more rain on Monday and Tuesday before things finally dry up.

In Fort Nelson, the rain fall warning remains in place. The storm will bring another 15 to 25 mm of rain in Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions. If you plan on travelling between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, continue to expect snow in areas like Pink Mountain and Sikanni Chief.

Here is a picture from the Drivebc.ca webcam at Sikanni Chief taken at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Near Bucking Horse River, there were reports of up to 25 cm of snow on Friday.

On Friday, Fort St. John saw 40.3 mm of rain or just over 1.5 inches. While there are no serious reports of flooding in the community, there are several rural roads that have water on them. If you see any roads in the region that have been damaged by flooding, please email us at news@moosefm.ca

Dawson Creek only saw about 21.4 mm of rain on Friday, less than predicted by Environment Canada.