Rainfall warning issued for Peace River region, flooding could occur

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement because of rain that is forecasted to hit the region.

A trough of low pressure stalling over the BC Peace River District will result in rain beginning Thursday night and continuing into the weekend. Rainfall amounts are expected to be greatest over the eastern slopes and higher elevations of the Rockies.

“This weather situation combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.”

The Weather Network says that rainfall amounts could be upwards of 70 mm.

Environment Canada is also warning that quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and keep away from creek and river banks.

The River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre website for updated streamflow advisories or warnings.

To view more about the alert. visit http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.