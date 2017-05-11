Rainfall warning issued for B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has upgraded yesterday’s special weather statement about possible heavy rain and flooding into a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says that rain, heavy at times, will begin late this afternoon over the BC Peace Region and will continue through Saturday. A slow-moving trough of low pressure, combined with a persistent moist southeast flow aloft will combine to produce heavy rain beginning Thursday afternoon.

40 to 70 mm of rain is forecast to fall by late Friday, with the highest amounts expected over the eastern slopes and higher elevations of the Rockies. Another 20 to 30 mm of rain is forecast Saturday before conditions dry out on Sunday.

This weather situation combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.

Quickly flowing water and adjacent river banks could potentially be unsafe. Environment Canada urges the public not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and to keep away from creek and river banks.