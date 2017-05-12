Rainfall amounts won’t be as severe in Peace Region communities: Environment Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A hefty amount of rain is still expected in the Peace Region but the worst of the storm won’t target communities like Fort St. John and Dawson Creek as it did last year according to Environment Canada.

Since the rain began on Thursday, Fort St. John has received 14 mm of rain to Friday morning and Dawson Creek has received 5.8 mm. Chetwynd has had 24 mm fall as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says the situation is different compared to last year when floods wreaked havoc on the Peace Region.

“The situation as it is unfolding is there are some communities and locations that have seen heavier amounts. Hudson’s Hope has had 32 mm, Wonowon has seen 26 mm. The situation is, the closer you get to the mountains, the more we’re expecting to see.”

Charbonneau says for the northern half of the Peace Region including Fort St. John, they are expecting we will see closer to 30 mm – 40 mm.

“The 40 mm will be closer to the mountains. The lesser amount would be for Fort St. John. Tonight will be another 15 – 25 mm and then another 10 as we get into Saturday and things start to dry out.”

She also says amounts will be a little bit less for southern sections.

“The heavy band of rain has pushed a little bit further north. Our rainfall warning is still in effect for southern parts of the B.C. Peace including Dawson Creek and Chetwynd but it would be more on the up slope regions close to the mountains that would be seeing that but we still have 15 – 25 mm today, 10 – 20 for them tonight and 5 – 10 for them tomorrow.”

While the warnings say that upwards of 90 mm could fall, Charbonneau says the 90 mm will probably not fall in any of the communities such as Fort St. John or Dawson Creek.