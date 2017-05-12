PRRD warning residents to monitor rainfall situation and flood risk

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is reminding residents to be prepared incase of flooding.

Chair of the Board, Brad Sperling says the Peace River Regional District has yet to receive any reports of flooding in the region but is still warning residents to be ready.

“Be careful and safe. Keep in touch with media outlets for updates. If residents have any concerns, they can go to the Peace River Regional District website. The ground is so saturated this time of year and even this rain could cause us some issues.”

The Peace River Regional District also delivered sandbag bins and sand to certain communities yesterday.

They say if you were impacted by flooding in 2016, you should prepare your structures.

The following communities have had sandbags and sand delivered:

Moberly Lake Fire Hall

Yips Subdivision on Moberly Lake

Dokie at Compass Services

Ivor Johnson Park in Hasler

Tomslake Fire Hall

Tupper Community Hall

Residents in need of assistance or to report flooding or landslides please call the PRRD at (250) 784-3200 24 hours/day.