Prespatou School to remain closed indefinitely: School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that Prespatou School will remain closed until further notice.

Last Thursday, it was announced the school would be closed on Friday. It was then announced the school would remained closed on Monday.

In a release sent out today, School District 60 says that the problems are arising from ongoing late spring snow melt and heavy runoff conditions.

“SD 60 regrets that ongoing late spring snow melt and heavy runoff conditions have caused the sanitation lagoons at Prespatou Elementary Secondary School to overfill. Until a working septic system can be re-established, the school will remain closed. District personnel have begun to address this problem and will continue to work on it until it is resolved. At this time crews are experiencing challenges with soft and saturated access routes. They are also working to obtain the permits and documentation required to drain down the system quickly. Once manageable levels have been reached staff will perform the work required to re-establish regular use of the facility. It is estimated that this process may take up to five more days to complete.”

The release goes on to say that alternate options will be provided to families when it comes to assignments and materials.

“During the closure school staff will be working to provide families with assignments and materials that can be completed at home. Staff will be available at the school site working from a designated portable classroom. Parents can contact staff either via email or by stopping by the school site to pick up materials to be completed at home. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. We will be contacting families with updates about when regular classes can resume as soon as is possible.”

School District 60 says that any questions can be directed to the Superintendent at (250) 262-6017.