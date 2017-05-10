Preliminary numbers show a slight increase in voter turnout for 2017 election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Although the election isn’t quite over yet due to tight races in a few ridings which will result in recounts and absentee votes still needing to be counted, preliminary numbers show that voter turnout was slightly higher this year compared to 2013.

In 2013, there were 3,279,141 people eligible to vote. Only 1,813,912 actually turned up to vote which was 55%.

In 2017, preliminary numbers show that there were 3,156,991 eligible voters. 1,798,093 actually showed up to vote through Advance Polls and General Voting day on May 9. The percentage is close to 57%.

For Advance Polls, 614,389 votes were cast out of the 3,156,991 that were eligible to vote. That number alone was 20% for 2017.

In Peace River North, There were 13,455 votes in the 2013 election while this year saw a total of 12,883.