Power outage planned for Baldonnel area on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says that they will be conducting a planned power outage for over 200 customers in the Baldonnel area this Saturday.

BC Hydro says that crews will be turning off electricity to address a compromised pole which will need to be reset. Hydro says that resetting the pole will avoid a much larger outage that would occur if the pole were left to fail.

232 customers in the Baldonnel area will be without power for approximately four hours from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. on Saturday May 27th. The outage will affect customers that are located approximately south and east of the North Peace Airport, with the exception of Taylor. A description of the outage area can be found on BC Hydro’s website.

BC Hydro thanks customers for their patience and understanding as crews work to resolve the situation and restore power as quickly as can be done, safely.