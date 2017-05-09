Polls now open across the province for B.C. election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Polls are now open across the province for today’s Provincial Election. The polls will be open until 8 p.m.
In Peace River North there are five candidates running for MLA, B.C. Liberal Dan Davies, B.C. NDP Rob Dempsey, Independent Bob Fedderly, Independent Rob Fraser and Independent Jeff Richert. In Peace River South there are only two candidates, incumbent Mike Bernier with the B.C. Liberal Party and Stephanie Goudie with the B.C. NDP.
To find where General Voting Day polling stations are located, visit: http://142.34.128.33/2017-general-election/where-to-vote/.
Your ‘Where to Vote’ card you received in the mail from Elections BC will state your voting station.
IDENTIFICATION NEEDED TO VOTE
OPTION 1:
Show one of the following pieces of ID:
- A BC Driver’s licence
- A BC Identification Card (BCID)
- A BC Services Card (with photo)
- Another card issued by the Government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, photo and address.
OR
- A Certificate of Indian Status
OPTION 2:
Show any two pieces of ID or documents that both show your name. At least one must have your current address. Examples include:
- B.C. CareCard
- Birth Certificate
- Social Insurance Number Card
- Passport
- Citizenship Certificate
- Old Age Security Identification Card
- Canadian Forces Photo Identification Card
- Firearms Possession Only Licence
- Firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence
- Veterans Affairs Canada Health Care Identification Card
- Correctional Service Canada Offender Identification Card
- BC Services Card (without photo)
Other government-issued documents:
- Property tax assessment
- Income tax assessment notice
- Government cheque or cheque stub
- Statement of government employment insurance benefits paid
- Canada Child Tax Benefit Statement
- Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits
- Statement of Old Age Security
School, College or University documents:
- Admissions Letter
- Report card
- Residence acceptance
- Transcript
- Tuition/fees statement
- Student card
Other documents:
- Provincial Where to Vote card
- Bank/credit card statement
- Personal cheque (printed by your bank)
- Residential lease
- Utility bill
- Mortgage statement
- Insurance statement
- Public transportation pass
- Prescription bottle
- Membership card
- Hospital bracelet/document
- Confirmation of residence (3007)
- Statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer or notary public attesting a voter’s identity and/or residence
Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca will have comprehensive live coverage of the results on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. We’ll be running a live blog with up to the minute results and reaction from across the riding. Plus on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page, you’ll see a Facebook live video with results running all evening.
On Moose FM, you can listen to election updates every 15 minutes starting at 8:00 p.m.