Peace River Zone Theatre running May 26 to May 28

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Zone Theatre is set to kick off on May 26 and run through May 28.

Since it is Canada’s 150th birthday, all plays will have a Canadian connection.

The full schedule for the festival is as follows:

Friday, May 26, 2017

3:30 p.m.: TECHNICAL PREP – Spectacular Chair Factory

6:30 p.m.: MEET & GREET

7:30 p.m.: Late Company – Spectacular Chair Factory (1 act)

Saturday, May 27, 2017

9:00 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Spectacular Chair Factory

TECHNICAL PREP – Bridge to Broadway

1:00 p.m.: Self Help – Bridge to Broadway (2 act)

4:00 p.m. Stage cleared

4:30 p.m.: TECHNICAL PREP – Stage North Theatre Society

7:30 p.m.: Salt Water Moon – Stage North Theatre Society (1 act)

9:30 p.m.: AWARDS

Sunday, May 28, 2017

9:00 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Bridge to Broadway

1030 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Stage North Theatre Society

1:00 p.m.: Workshop for winning play

Prices are $10 per show or $25 for three shows.

For more information, call: (250) 785-1992.