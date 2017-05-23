Peace River Zone Theatre running May 26 to May 28

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Zone Theatre is set to kick off on May 26 and run through May 28.
Since it is Canada’s 150th birthday, all plays will have a Canadian connection.
The full schedule for the festival is as follows:
Friday, May 26, 2017
3:30 p.m.: TECHNICAL PREP – Spectacular Chair Factory
6:30 p.m.: MEET & GREET
7:30 p.m.: Late Company – Spectacular Chair Factory (1 act)
Saturday, May 27, 2017
9:00 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Spectacular Chair Factory
TECHNICAL PREP – Bridge to Broadway
1:00 p.m.: Self Help – Bridge to Broadway (2 act)
4:00 p.m. Stage cleared
4:30 p.m.: TECHNICAL PREP – Stage North Theatre Society
7:30 p.m.: Salt Water Moon – Stage North Theatre Society (1 act)
9:30 p.m.: AWARDS
Sunday, May 28, 2017
9:00 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Bridge to Broadway
1030 a.m.: Coffee Critique for Stage North Theatre Society
1:00 p.m.: Workshop for winning play
Prices are $10 per show or $25 for three shows.
For more information, call: (250) 785-1992.