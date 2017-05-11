Peace River Regional District delivers sandbags and sand to communities ahead of rainfall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has delivered sandbag bins and sand to certain communities ahead of the rainfall expected to hit the Peace Region.

The PRRD says that if you were impacted by flooding in 2016, you should prepare your structures.

The following communities have had sandbags and sand delivered:

Moberly Lake Fire Hall

Yips Subdivision on Moberly Lake

Dokie at Compass Services

Ivor Johnson Park in Hasler

Tomslake Fire Hall

Tupper Community Hall

Residents in need of assistance or to report flooding or landslides please call the PRRD at (250) 784-3200 24 hours/day.