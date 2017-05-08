Peace Region students vote for who they would like to see represent them provincially

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students in the Peace Region had the opportunity today to cast their vote for who they would like to see represent them in the Provincial Election slated for tomorrow.

While students aren’t legal voting age, students from the following schools participated in Fort St. John:

Ecole Central Elementary School of the Arts

Bert Ambrose Elementary

C.M. Finch Elementary

North Peace Secondary School

Upper Pine Elementary/Junior Secondary School

Duncan Cran Elementary

Bert Bowes Middle School

Dr. Kearney Middle School

Upper Halfway Elementary

Clearview Elementary/Junior Secondary

Northern BC Distance Education School

Bert Bowes Middle School had many classes participate including grades 7, 8 and 9 from the French Emersion side and one grade 8 class and another grade 9 class in English. Teacher Nicole O’Reilly said that the students are always fully engaged and interested. She pointed to the fact that students get to learn how the voting process actually works and that they have the chance to be informed.

The school had stations set up just like a real polling station would. They had people who would check identification and people who would show them how to fold the ballot and place it in the box.

‘Student Vote Day 2017’ saw a total of 1,221 schools participating and will represent the 87 electoral districts, making it the largest StudentVote program held in the province to date.

CIVIX, who conducts the student poll, also ran a survey to see what issues were key in respondents.

“In a survey of participating students administered at the beginning of the campaign, respondents noted health care as their top election issue (20.1 per cent), followed by poverty (17.1 per cent), education (15.6 per cent), affordable housing (14.2 per cent) and the environment (13.5 per cent).”

Results of the Student Vote will be released publicly on May 9 once Polls have closed in the Province.