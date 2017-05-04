Peace Region students set to cast their vote for the B.C. Provincial Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While students may not be able to officially vote on May 9 as they are not the required voting age, they will still get to experience what voters experience.

‘Student Vote Day 2017’ will see a total of 1,221 schools participating and will represent the 87 electoral districts, making this the largest Student Vote program held in the province to date.

CIVIX, who conducts the student poll, says that this will help give students more information and experience on voting.

“The Student Vote program is a hands-on learning program that enables teachers to bring democracy alive in the classroom, and empowers students to experience the voting process firsthand and practice the habits of active and engaged citizenship. Participating schools are supplied with free learning materials and election supplies to help them engage in the campaign and organize a parallel vote.”

The company says they also conducted a survey prior to the vote, which will be taking place the day before General Voting Day on May 9.

“In a survey of participating students administered at the beginning of the campaign, respondents noted health care as their top election issue (20.1 per cent), followed by poverty (17.1 per cent), education (15.6 per cent), affordable housing (14.2 per cent) and the environment (13.5 per cent).”

Results of the vote will be released publicly on May 9 once Polls have closed in the Province.

The schools that are participating in the vote in Fort St. John include:

Ecole Central Elementary School of the Arts

Bert Ambrose Elementary

C.M. Finch Elementary

North Peace Secondary School

Upper Pine Elementary/Junior Secondary School

Duncan Cran Elementary

Bert Bowes Middle School

Dr. Kearney Middle School

Upper Halfway Elementary

Clearview Elementary/Junior Secondary

Northern BC Distance Education School

For more information on the Student Vote program, visit: http://studentvote.ca/bc2017/.