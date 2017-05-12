Peace Region now under a Flood Watch

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre has upgraded the High Streamflow Advisory in the Peace Region to a Flood Watch.

The Flood Watch is in effect for the Peace Region including small streams and rivers around Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope and surrounding areas. The River Forecast Centre is also maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for Northeast BC, including tributaries of the Sikanni Chief, Prophet and Muskwa Rivers and areas southwest of Fort Nelson.

The River Forecast Centre says that a prolonged rain event is forecast for northeast BC through until Sunday. Current weather forecasts from Environment Canada indicate the potential for rainfall totals in the 50 to 90 mm range from now until Saturday morning. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region, and rainfall have begun to be observed at some automated weather stations in the region. Snow melt is also contributing to streamflow in the region, with current snow melt rates of 5-15 mm/day being observed at regional automated snow weather stations. Temperatures are expected to cool as this system develops, and snowmelt rates will likely decline as the weekend progresses.