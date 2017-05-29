Peace Fusion takes home awards at competition in Victoria

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Peace Fusion Dance Company is back in Fort St. John after a successful competition in Victoria.

The dance company of eight girls from B.C. Peace Region competed at the Synergy Dance Competition against a number of other dance studios from the Lower Mainland. Each of Peace Fusion’s five groups was awarded platinum standing in all of their categories. The dance company’s contemporary, lyrical and tap groups all finished in the Top 10 at Synergy, while the girls were also named the top contemporary/modern group of the entire competition.

After competing at Synergy, the group is finishing up their season with over $700 in scholarships, and with the title of “overall grand champions” from Saskatoon with their lyrical group AND “contemporary/modern group of the year” from Victoria.

Peace Fusion will perform one last time this season in the Bright Nights Gala at the North Peace Cultural Centre on June 9th.