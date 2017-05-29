One man in serious condition after collision Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision Sunday evening on 115 avenue that has left one man with serious injuries.

At 11:15 p.m. on May 28, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision in the 9600 block of 115th Ave.

Officers immediately attended the scene and learned that the lone occupant/driver of a pickup lost control and smashed into a chain link fence.

The driver suffered multiple lacerations to his face and had to be transferred to a lower mainland hospital where he is believed to be in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by RCMP.