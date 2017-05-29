One dead after single vehicle crash south of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — One person is dead after a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer south of Chetwynd.

On Sunday at 12:53 a.m., the Chetwynd RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 29 near the Six Mile Bridge south of Chetwynd.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a Kenworth truck had left the road and rolled over, coming to rest on its passenger side. The driver and lone occupant, a 53 year-old man, was deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours, but has since been reopened. Police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash, but do not believe alcohol is involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250 788-9221.