Old gymnastics building to meet the wrecking ball

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is officially moving forward to demolish the former home of the North Peace Gymnastics Association.

The City recently put out an invitation for tenders to demolish the old gymnastics building at the Fort St. John Rec. Centre, nearly two years after it was severely damaged in a fire. The City’s General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris says that the tender was put out by the city to bring the rest of the building that wasn’t destroyed by fire down, to fill in the building’s old pool, and to clean up and remediate the site. Ferris says that once the building is demolished, there are no current plans for the space that it currently occupies, as there is nothing that specifically mentions it in the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The tender closes at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th. Ferris says that once a bid is awarded, the City hopes that the work is complete this summer. “We want it cleaned up and looking good as quickly as we can get it done. It’s an eyesore, there are costs associated with securing the site, so we need to take care of this, get it done and hopefully have it looking really good for the U17’s,” added Ferris.