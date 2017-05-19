OGC and WorkSafe BC investigating after fire at Canbriam Energy facility

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Canbriam Energy is investigating the cause of an isolated fire that broke out at its Altares b-24-H natural gas processing facility late Wednesday.

The facility is located approximately 50 kilometers north of Hudson’s Hope, and 120 kilometers west of Fort St John. The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Canbriam says that the facility was immediately shut down and the site evacuated. There were no injuries and all roads within the vicinity were closed. The company says that emergency responders had extinguished the fire by approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The BC Oil and Gas Commission, WorkSafeBC and local first responders were immediately notified of the incident.

“Due to the effective implementation of our emergency response plan and the actions of our operations staff, there were no injuries and the incident was isolated and contained on the site.” said Paul Myers, Canbriam President & Chief Executive Officer.

The facility processes sweet natural gas and associated natural gas liquids and condensates. The plant has 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity, which equates to roughly 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with liquids. As a precaution, Canbriam says that it has also initiated the shutdown of its b-72-A natural gas processing facility, located approximately five kilometers south of the facility that caught fire.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as they become available.