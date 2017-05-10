Number of absentee ballots province-wide skyrocket in 2017 and it could decide the election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the election going back and forth all night last night and the BC Liberals and Christy Clark hanging on with a total of 43 seats and the BC NDP holding 41, the absentee ballots will more than likely play a huge factor in the final outcome.

The BC Green Party also holds 3 seats after last nights election.

While there will be recounts in a few key ridings such as Courtney-Comox, where the NDP only won the riding by 9 seats and the riding of Maple Ridge Mission, where the Liberals only lost by 120 votes, the absentee votes could be a game changer.

In the 2013 election, there were only 51,000 absentee votes cast.

Elections BC announced on Wednesday afternoon that this time around, there are 176,104 certification envelopes that contain absentee votes.

The final number of votes is expected to be official between May 22 and May 24.

The preliminary count of certification envelopes containing absentee ballots province-wide is 176,104. — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) May 10, 2017