NPSS Girls soccer team goes 4-and-0 at weekend tournament

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s girls soccer team went undefeated this past weekend.

The NPSS Girls team, comprised of six sophomores and ten juniors, was in Williams Lake competing in the Spring Showdown tournament against teams from Quesnel, 100 Mile House, and two teams from the host city.

NPSS played their first two games of the tournament on Friday afternoon. It was a 13-2 win for North Peace in their first game against Quesnel’s Correlieu Secondary, and the girls followed that up with a 7-0 victory over Peter Skene Ogden Secondary from 100 Mile House.

On Saturday the girls squared off against Columneetza Secondary’s Junior Girls team from Williams Lake, which saw NPSS steamroll their opponent 15-0. That win advanced NPSS to the tournament final against Lake City Secondary, also from the host city. Lake City was unable to get a single shot on net, but played strong defensely. Final score was 1-0 for NPSS, which earned them the gold medal.

Coach Dan Turner says that he was incredibly happy with the results, and that the team is focusing on heading to Zone Finals later this week.