NPSS Girls soccer team advance to provincials after Zone Finals

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s girls soccer team is off to provincials this week, after winning Zone Finals over the weekend.

The NPSS girls team went undefeated in all six games over the weekend. On Friday, NPSS beat Dawson Creek Secondary 7-0, then beat Quesnel’s Correlieu Secondary School 9-2. On Saturday, the girls continued their streak with a 7-0 win over Prince George Secondary, and a close 3-1 win over Williams Lake. With a clearing sky, the girls took to the pitch Sunday for the semi-final, playing Prince George for the second time. Dropping P.G. 7-2 to advance to the finals, NPSS dominated against Correlieu, winning 11-2 to advance to provincials.

Coach Dan Turner says that arguably the team’s toughest opponent over the weekend was the weather. Turner says that the waterlogged condition of the pitch over the weekend also acted against the team. He explained that NPSS’s strategy is that of short, tight passes, which saw the ball slow down. In comparison, Turner says that many of their opponents played the ball “up and over,” keeping the ball in the air to minimize contact with the muddy field.

Turner says that the team is excited about their trip to Provincials, though there is still some uncertainty over where the tournament will take place. He says that the host school in Burnaby had pulled out of hosting, but that a replacement venue will be decided late Monday afternoon.