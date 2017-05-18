NPSS dominates Track and Field Zone Finals

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – After only their second season back after an extended shutdown, the North Peace Secondary School’s track and field program is back with a vengeance.

The NPSS track and field team saw twice the number of athletes compete at Zone Finals in Prince George than they did in 2016. Coach Sheldon Steele says that this year, 25 students competed, and that the number would’ve been higher were not for injuries.

Steele says that the NPSS squad ended up placing first in the overall in the points race against all other high schools that competed in Zones. In addition to Steele, coaches Emily Robb and Jen Harrison also made the trip to PG for the track meet, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Senior Boys dominated their age group, finishing first in the points race with 163 points, well ahead of 2nd place finisher Correlieu Secondary’s 77. The Junior Girls, Senior Girls, and the Junior Boys all placed second in the points count in their age groups.

The Junior and Senior Boys 4x400m relays teams (L-R): Daniel Forrest, Jace Wieler, Aiden Craig-Steele, Justin Fehr, Reid Jacobs, Connor Bowie, Curtis Hammond, Daylen Miller. Photo by Emily Robb. Naythan Zink competing in the shot put. Photo by Emily Robb. Emma Lang running the 100m sprint. Photo by Emily Robb. Aiden Craig-Steele running the 2,000m steeplechase. Photo by Emily Robb. Aiden Craig-Steele, Reid Jacobs, and Daniel Forrest finish 1-2-3 in the 800m run. Photo by Emily Robb.

Steele says that out of the 25 athletes, 19 could qualify for their events at Provincials. Among the highlights from the weekend, Kenzie Chilcott ended up finishing 2nd in both the 200m and 800m dash, and 1st in the 1,500m run. Iris Wenger placed 2nd in the 3,000m run. Emma Lang took the silver medal in the Junior Girls long jump.

The Senior Girls also managed several Top 3 finishes. Jaston Stockall finished the 1,500m run in 3rd placed, then improved to 2nd in both the 400m hurdles and long jump. Stockall also topped the competition in the triple jump. In was a 1-2 finish for NPSS in the high jump, Taryn Ramstead earned the gold medal, followed by Catherin Ross. Ross also earned a 3rd place finish in the javelin throw. Stockall, Ramstead, Ross, and Lang also comprised the 4x100m relay team, which finished 3rd.

It wasn’t all girl power though, as the NPSS boys also brought home some hardware. The Junior Boys relay team comprised of Connor Bowie, Curtis Hammond, Daylen Miller, and Jace Wieler finished 2nd in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. Wieler also got a bronze in the long jump, while Hammond walked away with 3rd in the javelin. Naythen Zink got a pair of silver medals in both the shot put and the hammer throw. Tyler McArthur got a silver medal in the discus.

The Senior Boys were the most dominant team at Zones in their age group, and walked away with even more podium finishes. Jacob Lang finished 2nd in the 100m dash, high jump, and high jump events. Adam Bowie was right behind Lang in both the high jump and long jump, finishing 3rd in those two events. Chad Singh bested Lang in the 100m, finishing 1st in that event, and also winning the 200m sprint. Aiden Craig-Steele had a 3rd place finish in the 400m run. Craig-Steele, along with Reid Jacobs, and Daniel Forrest swept the podium in the 800m run. Forrest and Justin Fehr finished 2nd and 3rd in the Senior Boys 1,500m, while Craig-Steele and Fehr finished 1st and 2nd respectively in the 2,000m steeplechase. Singh, Lang, Bowie, and Ani Chike all teamed up to win the 4x100m relay, while distance runners Craig-Steele, Jacobs, Forrest, and Fehr placed first for NPSS in the 4x400m relay.