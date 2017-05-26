NPCC combining road paving and art

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Centre, Peace Gallery North, and the City of Fort St. John are teaming up to put on an incredibly unique art making event.

As part of the NPCC’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, there will be a print-making workshop at the NPCC on Saturday, June 10th. The main event during the workshop will showcase local print makers making large relief prints using a steamroller to drive over inked-up blocks! Local printmakers will also demonstrate their various printmaking techniques and will be selling their prints throughout the day at the Art Market.

Live music will be rocking on the Alaska Highway CD Stage hosted by the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council with performances by The Mechanical Botanicals and Karee Phillips! Food will also be available for sale to support the Northern Dance Theatre Society.

There are also free workshops for kids being offered at the event as well. Kids aged 5 – 10 will be making collograph prints, while those aged 11 and up will be working on linocuts.

The NPCC asks parents to pre-register their kids for the workshops at Peace Gallery North from now until June 9th.

Printmaking Takes to the Road is happening at the North Peace Cultural Centre parking lot on Saturday June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and updates, go to www.npcc.bc.ca, Facebook, or call 250-785-1992.