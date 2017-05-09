Novice and Pee Wee Grizzlies play first games of the season

VANDERHOOF, B.C. – Four of the Fort St. John Grizzlies Minor Lacrosse teams were in Vanderhoof this past weekend for their first road trip of the season.

The Tyke Grizzlies played a pair of exhibition games against the host community, while the Midget team held a zone practice with other teams from across Northern B.C. Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association President Annika Hedican says that the Midget teams across Northern B.C. will be splitting up the players from Vanderhoof, as they don’t have enough players to field a team this season.

The Fort St. John Tykes lacrosse team. Photo by Crystal Raab

The Grizzlies’ Novice and Pee Wee teams were also in action, and played their first league games of the season against teams from Mackenzie, Prince George, and Vanderhoof.

The Fort St. John Novice lacrosse team in their game against the PG Posse. Photo by Samantha Lucas The Fort St. John Novice lacrosse team in their game against the PG Posse. Photo by Crystal Raab

The Novice team went 0-2 over the weekend. Ethan Bilodeau had a pair of goals on Saturday afternoon against the host team, while Chaz Lucas had another goal and Kayden Raab tallied an assist in the team’s 8-3 loss. On Sunday, the Novice Grizzlies faced another tough opponent, the Prince George Posse. Bilodeau had a hat-trick, with Raab assisting on Bilodeau’s first of the game. Tiegan Chenier also scored unassisted but it wasn’t enough as the Grizzlies fell to the Posse 11-4.

The Fort St. John Pee Wee lacrosse team in their game against Mackenzie. Photo by Kerrie Ferris. The Fort St. John Pee Wee lacrosse team in their game against Vanderhoof. Photo by Kerrie Ferris. The Fort St. John Pee Wee lacrosse team in their game against Vanderhoof. Photo by Sam Lucas.

The Pee Wee Grizzlies played back-to-back games on Saturday afternoon. In their first game against Mackenzie, the team came out flying. Ian Johnson got things started for Fort St. John in the opening seconds with an unassisted goal, his first of five in the game. Gavin Adams scored a hattrick and added an assist. Both Carson Davis and Griffen McCue had two-goal games, with McCue also tallying an assist. Max Banack, Colton Bowler, Tyler Donald, and Chance Glazier all scored a goal each, with Banack, Bowler, and Glazier also getting helpers in a 16-3 rout of Mackenzie.

The Grizzlies came right back out on the floor a couple hours later for their second game of the afternoon against Vanderhoof. Unfortunately, Fort St. John didn’t quite have the legs. Adams scored the Grizzlies’ lone goal in the second period, and Fort St. John fell to Vanderhoof 7-1.