North Peace SPCA sees eventful May Challenge month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s been an eventful month at the North Peace SPCA, as the animal shelter has held their May Challenge fundraising event.

The May Challenge is an annual community fundraiser where the North Peace branch competes with the South Peace SPCA in Dawson Creek to see who can raise the most money. This year, the North Peace SPCA has a goal of raising $25,000.

So far this month, the shelter’s bake and craft sale has raised $250, a Cat Yoga event raised approximately $850, a bottle drive has helped raise roughly $2,500, and a private fundraiser at Home Confort Pet Sitting has brought in $7,024. In addition, Kelsey Dawley, McKenzie Morrow, and Dave Lueneberg raised at least $2,500 last Saturday during the SPCA’s open house event. The three locked themselves in animal cages for over four hours as part of the Rescue Me fundraiser.

McKenzie Morrow at the SPCA’s Rescue Me fundraiser. Photo by North Peace SPCA Kelsey Dawley at the SPCA’s Rescue Me fundraiser. Photo by North Peace SPCA

Also on Saturday, ELC students Mitchell Heck, Carter L’Heureux and Lukas Faulkner chose to help the SPCA and as part of their final major project of the year. The three had a Fill The Truck event at Save On Foods where they filled a truck with supplies, along with $400.00 in cash donations.

Burger King in Fort St. John will be holding a fundraiser today for the final day of the May challenge. Donation can also be made at the North Peace SPCA in person, or by calling 250-785-7722,