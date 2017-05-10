North Peace SPCA holding Mother’s Day Balloon Bouquets fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River North SPCA is currently running a Mother’s Day fundraiser in conjunction with the May community challenge against South Peace Branch which runs from May 1 to 31.

The shelter is hosting their first ever Mother’s Day Balloon Bouquets fundraiser.

The SPCA says that a five balloon bouquet with a cupcake treat and a card will be delivered by SPCA volunteers.

The cost is $25 per bouquet with delivery. Delivery times are available from May 10th to 13th between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. or during daytime business hours.

The fundraiser is limited to 40 bouquets.

To order, call: (250) 785-7722 between noon and 4pm or contact the Branch Manager through email at cbuchamer@spca.bc.ca.

Payments can be made over the phone via credit card or in person at the branch.