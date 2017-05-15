North Peace Secondary School and Duncan Cran under a hold and secure

UPDATE #2 – Our report says Police have now left the scene of the incident near 86 street and 89 avenue. Just waiting to confirm if the hold and secure remains in place at both schools.

UPDATE – The Police incident is centred around 89 avenue and 86 street. Here are some photos sent to us by our reporter on the scene.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We are still waiting for more official information from the RCMP, but School District 60 has confirmed North Peace Secondary School and Duncan Cran Elementary School are both under a hold and secure.

The schools have been placed under a hold and secure due to a police incident in the area of both schools. At this time we are still waiting to hear what the police incident is. School District staff have said there is no immediate threat to either school.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. If you have information to share, email news@moosefm.ca