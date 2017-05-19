North Peace Pride Society hosting 2nd annual Pride Walk next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pride Society has confirmed that they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Pride Walk in Fort St. John in mid-June.

Pride Society President Kerry France says that Pride Walk will be happening this year on June 17th. She says that this year, the walk will be tweaked slightly after last year’s inaugural Pride Walk saw a greater turnout than organizers anticipated.

France says that for this year, the Pride Society looked at expanding to a full parade, but ended up deciding against the parade due to the high costs associated with closing down city streets. Since there were also issues with a lack of room at City Hall, where the Pride Walk started last year, France says that this year the Pride Walk will start at Centennial Park and end at the green space at the corner of 100th St. and 100th Ave.

The Pride Society is also applying with the City of Fort St. John to have the week of June 12th – 18th declared Pride Week, and are also working on hosting other celebrations that have not yet been confirmed. France says that the Society is also looking for volunteers and sponsors for the Pride Walk as well

The 2nd Annual Pride Walk will take place on Saturday June 17th at Centennial Park. The walk is scheduled to begin at noon, with more festivities downtown at the green space in the afternoon.

For more information, contact the North Peace Pride Society via email at: nppridesociety@gmail.com, or via their Facebook page.