North Peace gymnasts stick podium finishes at Zone Championships

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The North Peace Gymnastics Association had thirteen gymnasts compete in Prince George this past weekend.

The gymnasts were competing in their final major competition of the season, the Zone 8 Championships. North Peace was incredibly dominant at the competition, and more than half of the team ended up with podium finishes.

Among the Junior age group gymnasts, the Junior Olympic 1 team ended up with all three of the top spots. Ashley Lawson ended up taking first place, Monroe Mize finished in 2nd place, and Nalatia Lock finished 3rd. Grace MacDonald, competing in Junior Olympic 3 also found the podium, finishing in 3rd place.

Two of the Association’s Senior age group gymnasts also ended the weekend with bronze medals: Nayelle Farvacque in Junior Olympic 1, and Ava Clarence in Junior Olympic 3. Of the two gymnasts competing in Junior Olympic 6, Taylor MacDonald also hit the podium, finishing with a 3rd place finish.

The Junior Olympic 3 and Junior Olympic 6 teams also excelled amongst other teams, as they both managed to win 2nd place finishes in the Team Awards.

NPGA Executive Director Stephanie Engelmyer says that after this competition, the gymnasts will head to one more gymnastics meet in Grande Prairie before the end of the season.