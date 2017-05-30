North Peace Division of Family Practice wins joint BC Rural Health Award

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Three organizations in Fort St. John were recognized for their contributions to rural medicine at the Rural Coordination Centre of BC’s Rural Health Conference in Prince George on Saturday, May 13th.

The North Peace Division of Family Practice, Northern Health, and the City of Fort St. John were the joint recipients of the Rural BC Community Award for their collaborative work in handling the 2013 primary care crisis in Fort St. John. This diverse group of physicians, local government officials, and health authority representatives developed strategies to recruit and retain new physicians and implement new models of service delivery to provide appropriate health care for their community.

2017 marks the fourth year that the Rural Coordination Centre of BC has recognized doctors and communities for their contribution to rural medicine with the BC Rural Health Awards.