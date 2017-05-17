NEAT to deliver PNG’s “Energy is Awesome” program to students in grade 4 and 5

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NEAT and PNG have announced that they have reached an agreement that will see NEAT deliver PNG’s “Energy is Awesome” program to students in grade 4 and grade 5.

NEAT will also be delivering the program in the PNG-West area beginning in the fall of 2017.

A release that was sent out on Wednesday afternoon outlined which students will receive the educational program first.

“The first presentations will be made to kids in schools in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek before the end of this school year. Going forward, PNG, in partnership with NEAT, intends to provide this program to all grade 4 and 5 students throughout Northern British Columbia on a 2-year revolving basis.”

Karen Mason-Bennett, Program Coordinator for NEAT, said in the release that NEAT is looking forward to this opportunity to work with students in Northern British Columbia.

“Energy and energy conservation are very relevant subjects that affect us all.”

PNG’s “Energy is Awesome” is a short program providing content on the sources of natural gas as well as electricity, safety around both natural gas and electrical equipment, and ideas on why and how to conserve these forms of energy. Materials supporting the program can be found on PNG’s website at: http://savingenergy.png.ca/kids-can-save/.